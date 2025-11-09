UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

RXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.85.

RXO stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. RXO has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in RXO by 234.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in RXO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

