Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,724 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHD opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.