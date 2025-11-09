King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $61,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

