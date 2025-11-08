Savant Capital LLC Purchases 8,404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 138,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

