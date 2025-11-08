Nvwm LLC Has $572,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,687 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 381.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $96.02 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $97.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.4176 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

