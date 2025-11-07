The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Lifted by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $369.16 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $367.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

