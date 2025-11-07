Longview Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.44 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Longview Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 15.9% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.