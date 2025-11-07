Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.