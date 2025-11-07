Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Sells 540 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 4.0% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $193,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $177.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

