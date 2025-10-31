Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Acquisition Corporation II $AACT

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,793 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Corporation II were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 27.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,058,000 after acquiring an additional 852,733 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 129.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 867.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,133,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,299 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 81.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Acquisition Corporation II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Corporation II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AACT opened at $10.02 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Corporation II has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Corporation II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Corporation II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.