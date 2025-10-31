New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after buying an additional 2,716,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $94,107,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 346.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $66,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

