New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 493 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7%

EL stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

