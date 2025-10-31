Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.