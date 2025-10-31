Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after buying an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,871,000 after purchasing an additional 507,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

