Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 203 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $383.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.51. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $464.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

