313,393 Shares in Snap Inc. $SNAP Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930,766 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,777,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,264 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,757 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $55,853.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,237.41. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $221,103.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,565,234.59. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,486,569 shares of company stock worth $11,356,203. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Snap Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.71. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
