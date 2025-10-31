313,393 Shares in Snap Inc. $SNAP Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930,766 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,777,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,264 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,757 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $55,853.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,237.41. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $221,103.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,565,234.59. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,486,569 shares of company stock worth $11,356,203. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.71. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.