GWN Securities Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE opened at $46.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

