Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The business had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $737,502.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,013.64. This represents a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $280,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,536.08. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 312,921 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,866 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

