Critical Comparison: Currenc Group (CURR) vs. Its Rivals

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Currenc Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Currenc Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -102.10% N/A -39.14% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 204 261 217 3 2.03

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Currenc Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Currenc Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 88.59%. Given Currenc Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $46.44 million -$39.47 million -2.37 Currenc Group Competitors $41.01 million -$17.16 million 95.02

Currenc Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Currenc Group has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s competitors have a beta of -0.11, suggesting that their average share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Currenc Group competitors beat Currenc Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Currenc Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Currenc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currenc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.