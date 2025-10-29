Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,239,000 after purchasing an additional 495,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

