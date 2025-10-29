Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

