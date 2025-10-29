Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,199,000 after buying an additional 356,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,545,000 after buying an additional 328,727 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $211.83.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
