Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,199,000 after buying an additional 356,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,545,000 after buying an additional 328,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.