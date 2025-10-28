Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $77,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

