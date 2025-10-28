Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $260.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.58.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

