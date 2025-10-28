Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

