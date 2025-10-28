Financial Review: Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systemes and SofTech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $6.72 billion 5.91 $1.30 billion $0.95 31.19 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dassault Systemes and SofTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 1 0 2 3.33 SofTech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given SofTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SofTech is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Volatility and Risk

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 18.52% 17.26% 10.00% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats SofTech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation’s Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

