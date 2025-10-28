Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,756 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,579,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,512 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,628,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,458,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,683,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,747,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPMO opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $123.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

