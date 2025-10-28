Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $54.16 Million Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $54,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 759,122 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 734,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $44,210,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 310,313 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

WRB opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

