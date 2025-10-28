MQS Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $252.98 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 316.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $692,190.00. Following the sale, the president owned 155,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,189.34. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $1,874,406.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,132.36. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,350,741 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

