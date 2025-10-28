Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the second quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.96 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $576.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

