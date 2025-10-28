Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,639 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,052,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,791,000 after acquiring an additional 134,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,017,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $338.84 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $472.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.32.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

