iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.96% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $230,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

DSI stock opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.