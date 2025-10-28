Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 304,817 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $193,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,292,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,815,000 after acquiring an additional 708,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

