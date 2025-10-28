Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 21,769 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

