Analysts Set Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Price Target at C$2,764.29

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,814.29.
Several research firms have weighed in on FFH. Cormark downgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.
Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
