Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.90. Approximately 1,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.11.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.74.

Get Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.