Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF)'s share price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.4520 and last traded at $0.4520. 13,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 13,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4354.

Avant Brands Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

