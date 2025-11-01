Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISF) Shares Down 16.5% – What’s Next?

Genesis Minerals Limited (OTC:GSISF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.93. 6,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 1,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.13.
Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara's Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects.
