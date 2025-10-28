Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,599.18. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,921,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,951,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 96,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 432,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3%

ARI stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a current ratio of 98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -714.29%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

