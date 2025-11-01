Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. 2,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 2.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.27.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

