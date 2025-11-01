Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.66.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 5.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.73.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

