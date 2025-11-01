AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.81. 16,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 14,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

