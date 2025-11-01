Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Short Interest Update

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,100 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 73.0% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 26.2% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of IOCT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.