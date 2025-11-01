Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Increases By 83.4%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 256,600 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the September 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
Edible Garden stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.07.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($5.84). Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 101.53% and a negative return on equity of 460.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Edible Garden Company Profile
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
