Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,300 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $42.51.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

