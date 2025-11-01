Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,300 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $42.51.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.