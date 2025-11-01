Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 83.2% in October

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 136,300 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
THOGF opened at C$25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.75. Toho Gas has a 12-month low of C$25.75 and a 12-month high of C$25.75.
About Toho Gas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toho Gas
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.