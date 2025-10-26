Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 453 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF $OUSM

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OUSM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OUSM stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $938.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

