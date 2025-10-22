Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $260.28 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.52 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

