Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8%
TTWO opened at $260.28 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.52 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17.
TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
