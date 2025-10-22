Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 226,254 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226,254 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

