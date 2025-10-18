Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $58.50

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.6250.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,883,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,850,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,798,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,109,000 after acquiring an additional 282,729 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,301,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,828,000 after acquiring an additional 523,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GFL Environmental by 30.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,015,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 927,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

